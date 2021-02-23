LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Kindergarteners and first graders in the Lake Oswego School District returned to the classroom Tuesday, after almost a full-year of distance learning.
Students will be participating in hybrid learning. They will be in school just half-days - two hours at a time and four days a week.
The rest of the time they will still be distance learning at home.
"It's my first time going in," said first grader Avenley Wilson.
Stephanie Wilson walker her daughter to school on Tuesday. After roughly nine months of distance learning, it wasn't a moment too soon.
"I'm excited, she's ready. She wants to see her teacher and her friends," Stephanie said. "We’re ready, we’ve been waiting a long time for this."
Anna Berry is a substitute teacher at Forest Hills Elementary after teaching there full-time for almost three decades. She's worked throughout the pandemic, teaching students through distance learning.
Most will say that Zoom school has been tough on everyone: students, teachers and parents.
Many teachers feared a return to in-person learning before a vaccine. Staff at Forest Hills have now had the opportunity to get vaccinated.
Second and third graders return next week. The district plans for all grades to be back in class and in hybrid learning by mid-April.
Forest Hills Elementary return to the classroom is especially meaningful. Oregon's first case of coronavirus involved a staff member at the school. He had a very severe case, but has since recovered and is back at work.
