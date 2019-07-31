Lake Oswego social media star 'Kyle The Goose' now has four ‘kids’ of her own

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - It all started a few years ago with one rescued gosling who befriended a Lake Oswego man and gained internet fame for following him – and his boat – around.
Now, ‘Kyle The Goose’ has become a mother goose with four ‘kids’ of her own, and they are following in their mother’s footsteps.
These days, it’s not uncommon to see the whole family of five following Mike Jivanjee around the lake and flying alongside his boat. It’s a special kind of friendship that all started years ago when Mike rescued a gosling who had been abandoned by her family and named her Kyle.
Like most friendships in this modern era, he shared their adventures on Instagram (@KyleTheGoose) and their following continued to grow.
He planned on caring for her until she flew away – but she never did. When the babies came along, he raised them, too.
“Jack, Bravo, Delta and Echo,” Jivanjee said, pointing to the geese trailing his boat Wednesday.
Now, more than 117,000 people check in on them through social media and have been following their growth from freshly-hatched goslings tottering around his home and backyard to mostly full-grown family members.
Jivanjee’s been teaching them the ropes along the way.
“Getting them on the paddle boards, getting them on the water, getting them to chase me first, and then slowly teaching them to fly,” he said.
Much like children, he says they all have distinct personalities; they respond to his calls, they like music, and they can be stubborn – especially Jack.
“Everyone’s got an opinion. I think Jack’s opinion is more important than the rest. Is it? Is your opinion more important, Jack?” Jivanjee said, directing the question to the goose.
“Squak,” came the reply.
But they are wild animals after all.
It’s illegal to own geese, but Jivanjee has always said he doesn’t own them; they are free to come and go as they please. They just never seem to go too far.
But change is coming. At the end of the year, Jivanjee will be moving to Hawaii and his friends will stay behind.
To his neighbors on the lake, he says there’s nothing to worry about.
“They’re wild, they have a lot of support on the lake, and they’ve been well-trained,” he said.
So the next time you’re on Lake Oswego, keep an eye out for the most popular gaggle of geese you may ever meet. Because it’s not just Jivanjee they follow:
“There’s a few they follow,” he said, laughing. “They have some friends, yeah.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
