Lake Oswego superintendent reminding community to stay vigilant as COVID cases rise

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – The Superintendent of Lake Oswego School District is warning parents and students about the higher COVID-19 cases in Clackamas County. That could impact in-person schooling based on Oregon Department of Education guidelines.
Superintendent Dr. Lora De La Cruz said in a post that county metrics are not trending in the right direction and if case counts reach more than 350 per 100,000, districts would need to prioritize distance learning under ODE guidance.
Right now, she says about 75% of students in the district are in a hybrid model where students spend some of their day learning in the classroom in-person and some of their time learning online. Dr. De La Cruz wanted to encourage those who are willing to get vaccinated.
“That's what we're all hearing is we're in this race between the variants and the vaccines, and we need to win that race,” said Dr. De La Cruz.
She announced her resignation effective June 30, citing family reasons to support her mother in her health. In the post she wanted to reassure parents the board is all on the same page in terms of planning for five full days of in-person learning.
The school board will be meeting on Monday night to discuss the next steps for district leadership.
The message comes at the same time several counties in the state could move back to the “Extreme Risk” category. Governor Brown is expected to speak about that possibility on Tuesday.
