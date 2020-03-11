PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Travelers waiting for flights at PDX were surprised and shocked as they read news of President Trump’s European travel restrictions on their smartphones.
A Russian man on business was hoping he’d be able to fly home to Moscow and a woman from Spain said she was relieved she’d been able to get home. Both had questions of whether they were reading the announcements properly and were anxious to know their fates.
President Trump announced Wednesday night that travel from Europe to the United States would be suspended for 30 days. The travel suspension takes effect Friday at midnight. However, travel from the United Kingdom and several other European countries will still be permitted.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, Americans and permanent U.S. residents will still be able to travel home to the U.S. from Europe.
President Trump said exempt Americans will be subjected to screenings before being allowed back into the country.
The European countries affected are 26 specific nations in what’s known as the “Schengen Zone.” That includes countries like Italy, Germany, France, Greece and Sweden.
FOX 12 spoke to a Lake Oswego woman who is vacationing in Italy.
Elaine Murphy went to Italy with her husband and adult children to celebrate her birthday.
Murphy was planning on traveling back home this next Monday – but over fears of potential travel restrictions – she and her husband recently moved that flight to Friday morning.
Now they’re hoping the flight won’t get cancelled and they won’t end up stuck in Italy.
“This could really be, quite scary at this point,” Murphy said.
“If I’m going to be stuck in Rome for another month, am I going to have to pay rent for that amount of time, am I going to have to go out to eat all the time?” Murphy wondered. “I understand a number of restaurants are being ordered to be closed.”
Earlier this year, restrictions were put in place on travel from China and Iran.
