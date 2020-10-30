LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - While high school athletes remain on the sidelines, FOX 12's Nick Krupke still wants to spotlight the good they are doing while they wait.
Smart player, smart student - Lakeridge High School's Class of 2021 quarterback Andrew Oliver only has books on his plate from home with ball on the bench.
"Yeah, I know, it’s crazy. Obviously just hoping at this point we can play, especially being a senior, you always want to have your last season with your brothers," said Oliver.
Oliver transferred to a new set of brothers across the lake for junior year.
"I thought Lakeridge was a better fit for me socially and academically and athletically, just the better fit," Oliver said.
Then came no baseball season and now no football after the move from Lake Oswego High School.
"Definitely still stay in touch with all of my Lake Oswego friends, bunch of great people over there," Oliver said. "So yeah, I am still really close with them."
Oliver's Pacers lost to the Lakers in the State Quarterfinals in what remains his last high school football game, now nearly a full calendar year ago.
"I am hoping we can get that condensed season and that bowl game they are talking about at the end of the year. As of now, that is all we are hearing. We are just hoping at this point," said Oliver.
Hoping for Homecoming in the spring while collecting his first Division I offer from The Citadel.
"I am super excited about that. I have always been interested in the military," Oliver said. "My grandpa and uncle served in the Army, so the military has always been something I have been interested in. So it’s kind of a dream, obviously, to get that offer."
It's just nice to have an option when the NCAA signing days are in December and February before the OSAA's planned season kicks off.
"It’s just something I’ve always grown up knowing, that I would be a fourth-generation family member in the military is something I have always looked forward to and had in the back of my head," Oliver said.
Oliver has been bestowed as the Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete - one of 144 young leaders on and off the field around the United States.
If you know of a high school senior athlete deserving of some recognition, email FOX 12's Nick Krupke at nick.krupke@kptv.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.