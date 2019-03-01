LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – A bill that would require all public schools in Oregon to have Holocaust and genocide education is expected to hit the state’s Senate floor next week.
The effort to get the legislation off the ground started from a very special bond between a Holocaust survivor and a Lakeridge High School freshman.
Claire Sarnowski is a freshman at Lakeridge High School and says she learned about the Holocaust in class and from her parents, but was appalled to know that some of her peers knew nothing about it.
Then she met 92-year-old Holocaust survivor Alter Wiener, and the unlikely friendship blossomed into a mutual determination to take action.
“We also had a lot in common, and that’s really what brought us together,” Sarnowski said.
Sarnowski was 9-years-old when she met Wiener, who was in his 80s at the time. Their age difference meant nothing as they quickly formed a bond. Sarnowski says she learned about the unthinkable atrocities of what happened to the Jewish people through Wiener, who endured Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Now, with her eloquent message and composure, she's pushing for Senate Bill 664 in the Oregon legislature, and you’d never guess she’s 14.
In 2018, Wiener and Sarnowski testified in front of the Senate Education Committee on the bill, which would require Oregon school districts to provide Holocaust and genocide education.
But this December, at 92 years old, Wiener died tragically when he was hit by a car in Hillsboro. Sarnowski pledged to finish what they’d started as she testified alone to the same committee last week.
“This was something that he had tried many times, but was unable to get the right resources, or had to stop because his health wouldn’t permit him to continue,” Sarnowski said. “But for me, I feel that what he gave me I am giving back to him by doing this and helping.”
Sarnowski says under the proposed legislation, there would be no set curriculum, which would allow school districts to make their own, but some kind of education on the Holocaust and other genocides would be required in class.
State Sen. Rob Wagner from Lake Oswego helped Sarnowski draft this legislation after interacting with Wiener and hearing his story.
“We’re losing those stories,” Wagner said. “We’re losing them every day. Less than five percent of the greatest generation of Americans actually is still with us today. Those are the World War II survivors, that era. And so, we’re losing those stories and there’s one lesson, which is never forget.”
Wagner says the bill is expected to hit the senate floor sometime next week. He expects the bill to pass through the Oregon legislature as he says it has the full support from Gov. Kate Brown.
If the bill were to pass, the mandate would take effect in the 2020-2021 school year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
