PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A property management group is threatening to evict a north Portland BottleDrop because of social distancing concerns.
They say the long, crowded lines outside are dangerous, but the group that runs the redemption center says they’re keeping everyone separated just as they should.
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, or OBRC, said their BottleDrop locations are the only ones open right now since the state has temporarily stopped take-back rules at grocery stores swamped with customers because of COVID-19.
OBRC said that means more people at their centers, so they’re limiting the amount of customers and open machines inside to keep people separated, translating to a longer line outside.
The property manager of the shopping center on North Hayden Meadows Drive is TMT Development.
President and CEO Vanessa Sturgeon said she fears crowding could spread disease, especially among the homeless community.
“It’s particularly disturbing because it’s a vulnerable population who’s congregating and there are several very large encampments in that area along I-5 on the ODOT properties, so these people are coming and waiting in line and they’re returning to these very large encampments where COVID-19 could spread very rapidly amongst this vulnerable population and I’m highly concerned that OBRC is doing so little to protect this class of people,” she said.
Because of her concerns, they’re now threatening to evict the BottleDrop if OBRC doesn’t begin implementing social distancing for those waiting in line, with 20 days of TMT Development notifying them on March 27.
“It feels like a personal responsibility to us at TMT to make sure that all of our tenants are protected and if that means OBRC needs to hire additional security and implement strict measures, then I think that needs to happen,” Sturgeon said.
But OBRC said they already have six-foot markers and three security guards enforcing that distance.
“We’re enforcing the same social distancing guidelines that any grocery store or any other place is trying to enforce as well and most people are very compliant with that,” said OBRC Chief Stewardship Officer Jules Bailey.
OBRC said they welcome any suggestions on improvements, but they don’t believe what they’re doing violates any state guidelines. They say it would be a shame to be evicted.
“Evicting homeless and low-income people from getting their cash in a time of crisis is scary for a lot of people and it’s scary for our employees who are on the front lines and are depending on their jobs and on their income to make ends meet,” Bailey said.
Both sides said they’re hoping to figure out a resolution before it would come to that.
The landlord says they have involved state officials at this point.
OLCC told FOX 12 from their authority, the orders approving BottleDrop locations don’t say anything about not complying with executive orders.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Really sad that because of job losses..the "finding cans and bottles to return for a few dollars here and there" has turned into a desperate new normal for so many. Virus aside, we have to get the country back to working or there's going to be a major crime problem.
