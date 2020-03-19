Landscaping industry booms as more people do yard work during COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While people are spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscaping industry is seeing a surge in business as more people are working in their yards.
Clay Tyler, the owner of Mt. Scott Fuel, says the last few days, the phone has been ringing off the hook.
"Business is tripled at least," Tyler said. "It's been crazy."
He says most of the calls are from homeowners who are starting up on yard work.
"Everybody's going full bore right now," Tyler said. "It's a lot of the bark dust and soil mixes for your raised beds to grow vegetables in."
FOX 12 spoke with one of Tyler's customers, Jen Whaler.
Whaler got her mulch delivered, as she's working from home.
"We are going to plant our springtime garden after work today," Whaler said. "Several of our neighbors have said, 'well, at least we can get started on our garden.'"
Whaler says she got her plants delivered from another local company. She says she feels lucky to live in Portland with access to so many delivery options so she can stay home.
But, she says, getting outside is a must during this unsettling time.
"I'm sure we'll all get stir-crazy, eventually," Whaler said. "It's going to be a big adjustment for everyone, but I think that so far, everyone, all of our neighbors, are staying really positive and we've been spending a lot of time outdoors and just enjoying quality family time."
While the landscaping boom is helping Mt. Scott Fuel, Clay Tyler recognizes not every business is in the same situation right now.
"I hope that by June that we're all back doing things or may and June back doing things outside and enjoying each other instead of social distancing," Tyler said.
Tyler says they're not expecting business to slow down anytime soon.
