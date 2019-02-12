MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A landslide is blocking one lane of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and the other lane could close later in the day, according to Multnomah County Transportation officials.
The slide was reported Tuesday morning on NW Cornelius Pass Road between Highway 30 and Northwest Skyline Boulevard near milepost 2.
Only one lane is closed at this time, but crews believe the second lane may close.
Officials said standing water is on sections of the road between the slide and Highway 30 due to heavy rain.
Drivers should consider using alternate routes, like Highway 26, Northwest Germantown or Northwest Cornell. Trucks carrying hazardous loads should detour to Interstate 5 and Highway 217.
Heavy rains and snow melt has left standing water along many roadways in the West Hills. To report road hazards in Multnomah County, call 503-988-5050.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
