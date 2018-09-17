COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A landslide closed a Cowlitz County road and knocked out power to hundreds of people Sunday night.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said the slide is blocking Kalama River Road about two miles east of Interstate 5.
Deputies will be patrolling the area and a detour has been set up over the 8100 logging road that connects to the Little Kalama River Road off of the Lewis River Highway, according to the sheriff's office.
The slide knocked out power for about 500 Cowlitz PUD customers. According to the Cowlitz PUD website, power has been restored to those customers.
Geo-Technical experts will respond to the scene Monday morning to evaluate the slide and determine if it is safe to clear the road.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.