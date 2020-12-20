MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – A landslide near Multnomah Falls has closed a section of the Historic Columbia River Highway in both directions on Sunday.
The west and eastbound lanes at Mosquito Springs Creek about 1 mile west of the Falls will be closed “possibly until Monday,” according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT said about 70 cubic yards of material had blocked the highway by 4:00 a.m. between Angel’s Rest and Multnomah Falls. Officials said there’s a potential for more debris from Mosquito Springs Creek to reach the highway as heavy rain overnight continued into Sunday.
According to National Weather Service, a flood watch remains in the area through Sunday night for most of Northwest Oregon. Moderate and heavy rain will continue through Sunday.
For more information on road conditions visit TripCheck.com.
