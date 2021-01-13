PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Traffic along Highway 30 in northwest Portland is being restricted due to a landslide and high water.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says the highway is down to one lane in both directions at Northwest Saltzman Road.
Drivers are being asked to be alert for maintenance workers that are in the area trying to get the lanes reopen. ODOT is also asking people to watch for high water on the roadway.
Stormy weather overnight left thousands without power and caused slides throughout the metro area.
For a full look at area traffic, visit FOX 12's live traffic map.
