Landslide closes US 101 10 miles north of Florence

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The heavy rain and wind moving through Oregon on Saturday has caused a major highway to be shut down on the coast.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said all lanes of U.S. 101 are closed 10 miles north of Florence because of a landslide. About 40 yards of dirt and rock is covering the road.

ODOT said to expect the road to be closed for four to five hours while crews remove the debris.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.