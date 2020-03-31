PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews will work to remove trees and debris after a landslide on West Burnside Street on Tuesday morning.
The landslide occurred on West Burnside Street at 24th Place and will force a lane closure overnight Tuesday, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. The northernmost westbound travel lane will remain closed into Wednesday for repair and assessment.
Crews will continue to manage the still-active slide, according to officials.
PBOT says drivers should avoid the area if possible and expect delays.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.