CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation Wednesday morning reported a landslide on eastbound Interstate 84 in the Eagle Creek Fire burn scar.
About 50 cubic yards of debris came down during the landslide near Exit 41, which goes to the fish hatchery and the Eagle Creek trail head, which is closed right now.
Transportation officials say a small parking lot and a picnic area are inaccessible. ODOT has closed the off-ramp until further notice.
A previous landslide closed the eastbound exit for several weeks.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
