PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A landslide shut down train service Friday between Portland and Seattle, according to Amtrak.
Service between the two cities was suspended Friday morning and is expected to remain closed through Sunday morning.
Amtrak says trains going to and from points south of Portland are largely unaffected. It was not immediate clear where along the line the landslide occurred.
Heavy wind and rains were reported Friday mainly north and west of Portland, particularly along the Oregon coast, where hundreds of people experienced flooding and power outages.
Amtrak says it will work to accommodate customers with reservations. See the latest updates here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
