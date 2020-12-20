CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Landslides closed two Clackamas County roads on Sunday.
Clackamas County officials said a landslide closed Clackamas River Drive between OR 213 and Springwater Road and another closed Southeast Gilbert Road in Sandy.
Road crews and engineers are currently assessing the landslides and determining repair and cleanup.
“Given the heavy rains, landslides and debris flows are expected,” county officials said in a press release.
Officials shared the following safety guidelines for such conditions:
Listen and watch for rushing water, mud, unusual sounds and movement
- Unusual sounds, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together, might indicate moving debris.
- A faint rumbling sound that increases in volume is noticeable as the landslide nears.
- Fences, retaining walls, utility poles, k-rails, boulders or trees move.
During a landslide or debris flow
- Heed all warnings and evacuation notices.
- Never cross a road with water or mud flowing.
- Never cross a bridge if you see a flow approaching; it can grow faster and larger too quickly for you to escape.
- If you do get stuck in the path of a landslide, move uphill as quickly as possible.
- Avoid river valleys and low-lying areas during times of danger.
- If you are near a stream or channel, be alert for any sudden increase or decrease in water flow or for water that changes from clear to muddy. These can be signs that a landslide or debris flow is coming.
After a landslide or debris flow
- Stay away from the slide area. There may be danger of additional slides.
- Listen to local radio or television stations for the latest emergency information.
- Watch for flooding. Floods sometimes follow landslides and debris flows because they may both be started by the same conditions.
- Check for injured and trapped persons near the slide, without entering the direct slide area. Direct rescuers to their locations.
- Allow trained professionals to check the building foundation, chimney, and surrounding land for damage.
