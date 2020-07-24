LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A missing 84-year-old man who needed medication was found safe in the Bend area, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s office. He is now with family.
The sheriff’s office asked for help to find Gordon Sage who they said was last seen on Friday morning in the River Road area in Eugene at approximately 4 a.m., according to the sheriff’s Office.
When family members went to check on Sage at 8 a.m., they reported him missing, along with the family’s 2011 white Chevrolet Impala with Oregon license plates 645 FFM.
Sage hasn’t driven in more than a year and may be suffering from dementia, according to deputies. Law enforcement says Sage is overdue for his daily medication.
Sage stands approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds, according to deputies. He has white hair and hazel eyes and has ties in the Portland and Bend areas.
The sheriff’s office thanked the public for their help in the search for Sage.
