Lane Co. deputies search for 2 adults, 3 kids reported overdue from trip to snow

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating five people who are overdue from a trip to the snow.
On Sunday evening, deputies were notified about five people - 37-year-old Jobee Baumgardner, 33-year-old Renell Baumgardner, 14-year-old Caleb Baumgardner, 14-year-old Thomas Blanton and 6-year-old Colton Baumgardner - who did not return home after a day out.
The group left the Springfield area at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to go play in the snow.
The sheriff's office learned the group had made comments about traveling to either the areas of HooDoo, which is near the Santiam Pass on Highway 20, or Salt Creek Falls Sno Park, which is near the Willamette Pass on Highway 58.
The group was expected to be back by 8 p.m. on Sunday but never returned. The sheriff's office said the group is believed to have experience in the snow but were likely not intending to stay overnight.
A description of each person was not released by the sheriff's office. The group was traveling in a blue/gray 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Oregon license 475KVB.
The sheriff's office said searchers are working with cell phone providers to try and narrow down the search area. No additional details were release by the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about the group or their vehicle is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's Office at 541-682-4150, opt. 1.