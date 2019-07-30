PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Lane County man with a criminal history spanning nearly four decades was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Randall Neal Wynn, 59, of Goshen, was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release after pleading guilty in December 2018 to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Wynn’s criminal history includes drug, gun and elude offenses dating back to the 1980s. Court documents state Wynn has previously been sentenced to prison on at least six separate occasions, including a 17-year sentence imposed in 1993. The attorney’s office says Wynn’s criminal behavior continued after multiple supervised release violations and four additional years in prison.
In 2017, a Lane County Interagency Narcotics Team investigation revealed that Wynn was again dealing methamphetamine. INET arrested Wynn twice that year after searches led to the seizure of narcotics, weapons, and cash, the attorney’s office says.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also investigated Wynn, as did the City of Springfield and Cottage Grove, Oregon Police Departments. ATF arrested Wynn in Cottage Grove in March 2018 and seized more than a pound of methamphetamine and a quarter pound of heroin.
“Wynn’s criminal conduct has repeatedly endangered the public,” according to the attorney’s office. “In 1985, Wynn eluded police in a vehicle, nearly striking two officers; in 1993, while under the influence of drugs and alcohol, he seriously injured a woman in a head-on crash, causing her to be taken by life flight to a Portland-area hospital; and on multiple occasions in 2018, Wynn evaded police in dangerous vehicle escapes.”
This case against Wynn was investigated by ATF, INET and the City of Springfield and Cottage Grove Police Departments, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.
