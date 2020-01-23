EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Health officials in Lane County on Thursday declared a flu outbreak at an elementary school in Eugene.
According to Lane County Public Health, more than 20 percent of the student body at Irving Elementary School have been infected with the flu.
Health officials say 40 students were out sick on Thursday, which is down from 60 students on Tuesday.
Lane County Public Health spokesman Jason Davis says their communicable disease nurse has been assigned to the case and is working directly with the school’s nurse as a liaison.
Health officials say the best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated. If you do develop flu symptoms, stay home.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
