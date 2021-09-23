Lane Co. Sheriff’s Office solves double homicide case dating back to 1977

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – On June 9, 1977, 16-year-old Lliana Gay Adank and 17-year-old Eric Shawn Goldstrand, both North Eugene High School students, went to the Broken Bowl picnic grounds at Fall Creek.
When the couple didn't return home, their parents notified the Lane County Sheriff’s Office who later found the female victim at the picnic area. The male victim was found in the nearby brush a few hours later. The female victim had been sexually assaulted and both victims had been shot to death.
After more than four decades, the suspect’s DNA was re-submitted in July of 2020 for analysis utilizing modernized genealogical technology. As a result of that analysis a former Lane County resident was identified and later confirmed to be responsible for the killings.
Ronald Albert Shroy was 23 and a Lane County resident at the time of the crimes. Shroy moved away from Oregon in the early 1980’s. He was discovered to have been living in Mesa, Arizona since 2008.
As investigators were making final preparations to present the matter to a grand jury, arrest, and charge him, Shroy was involved in an unrelated domestic violence incident and took his own life in February.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team is comprised of volunteers and is funded by donations made by community members. The ability for investigators to actively work these cold case investigations is made possible by these donated funds. This funding allowed for the recent DNA work on this case to be completed.
