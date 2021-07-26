LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Lane County deputy drowned over the weekend while recreating with her family at Foster Reservoir, the sheriff's office announced Monday.
The sheriff's office said Deputy Courtney Couch (Anderson) was paddleboarding Sunday and attempting to help a young child when she fell in the water and did not resurface. Bystanders found her and brought her to the surface. Linn County deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving procedures, but Couch did not survive. The Linn County Sheriff's Office said Couch was not wearing a life jacket at the time she went into the water.
Couch, 36, was a veteran of the United States Army and had been a deputy with the Lane County Sheriff's Office for seven years. According to the sheriff's office, she served in a multitude of assignments, including corrections security, court transport and patrol. The sheriff's office said Couch's number one priority was raising her young son.
"Courtney was a very loved member of the Sheriff’s Office family. Her sudden and tragic death has knocked the wind out of us. Please keep your thoughts and prayers with Courtney and her family following this heartbreaking tragedy," the sheriff's office said in a release.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is asking any witnesses who left before being interviewed is asked to call Deputy Stuart Spangler at 541-967-3950.
Not wearing a life jacket?
