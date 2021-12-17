LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Lane County is facing a “historically low blood supply” the county announced Friday.

The county said aside from being historic, the low supply is creating a dangerous situation for people relying on the blood for their quality of health.

“A low supply of available blood is truly a destabilizing factor for community health,” said Lane County Senior Health Officer, Dr. Patrick Luedtke. “Many are not aware that an adequate blood supply is not only necessary to respond to traumatic accidents but is also a life-saving measure for everything from routine surgeries to some types of cancer treatment. Now is the time to help by donating blood.”

Portland-area Red Cross dealing with blood donation shortage PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -The Red Cross has an urgent plea. If you can donate blood please either sign up, or host a blood drive because there is…

Lane County said a population comparable in size typically requires 1,000 blood donors per day to meet demand, however, since the beginning of the pandemic, county officials said donors have dropped off as has blood supply.

Because of the shortage and a risk of the low supply affecting the community members, blood donor clinic Bloodworks NW, Lane County Public Health and other community partners are seeking to add 10,000 new blood donors by the end of 2021.

“It is our hope that we will be able to engage our community to both understand the importance of blood donation in community readiness and to recognize and celebrate the incredible efforts of emergency management professionals,” said Bloodworks President and CEO Curt Bailey. “Hospitals need donors to donate throughout the winter season -- and to make it a lifesaving habit!”

For more information on how to donate blood, visit the Bloodworks NW website.