LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information on a missing 53-year-old man.
Glenn Hornsby went kayaking at Fall Creek Reservoir on Monday at about 9:00 a.m. Deputies say he spoke to friends at about 11:30 a.m. and stated he would be home soon. When he didn’t return, family responded to the area and found his vehicle along Big Fall Creek Road.
Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded and located Hornsby’s kayak upside down and his dog nearby. He is described as white male adult, 6’0” and weighing 205 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Hornsby was last seen wearing an army green shirt and gray or black shorts.
Anyone with information to Hornsby’s whereabouts or may have seen him on Monday is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.
