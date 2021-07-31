Lane County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man from Florence area

FLORENCE, OR (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 71-year-old man missing from the Florence area since Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said Ronald Aduddel was last seen at his home in the 87000 block of Highway 101 near Florence at about noon on Thursday.
Aduddel recently suffered a stroke and may suffer from memory problems. He is six feet tall and about 220 pounds. He has gray hair, green eyes and a white mustache. He is believed to be driving a newer blue Ford F-350 with Oregon plate 437MEU.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 682-4150, option 1.
