LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – There has been a second death in Oregon suspected to be from COVID-19.
Lane County officials on Tuesday say a 60-year-old woman died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend on Saturday.
The woman was brought in experiencing cardiac arrest. After she died, a COVID-19 test was submitted to the Oregon State Public Health Lab. The test came back Tuesday night as positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the woman lived in the Eugene-Springfield area and did not reside in an assisted living facility.
Officials say while the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death, the positive COVID-19 test is concerning.
A communicable disease investigation will now take place. If a public contact exposure point is identified, that information will be shared with the public. People who may have been exposed will be contacted by Lane County Public Health.
On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority said a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County died due to COVID-19, the first known death in the state.
There are 65 total cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the OHA. However, the Lane County case has not been added to the OHA total.
