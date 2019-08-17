PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Large crowds of demonstrators gathered in Portland on Saturday, as had been expected.
Crowds began forming on both sides of the Morrison Bridge by 11 a.m. Groups were seen marching through the streets in the hours that followed.
Police said Naito Parkway was quickly shut down between the Morrison and Hawthorne bridges. The Hawthorne Bridge and other downtown roads had been preemptively closed early Saturday morning.
By shortly after noon, police said Naito Parkway had reopened to traffic. By 12:30 p.m., police confirmed two arrests had been made, but no other details were released about those arrests.
Police said weapons were seized early on from “multiple groups.” Those weapons included bear spray, shields and wooden and metal poles.
A Portland Police Bureau sound truck was sent to the area to advise crowds at Waterfront Park that they needed to obey all laws, stay out of the street and remain in the park or on the sidewalks.
“No violence will be tolerated,” according to a PPB statement.
Officers said people were attempting to "infiltrate opposing groups."
Police telling protesters under Morrison Bridge to get out of the street or you may be arrested. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/B1mhAs96Zg— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 17, 2019
Protesters gathering in the street, despite @PortlandPolice announcing, “If you are in the street you may be subject to arrest on disorderly conduct.” pic.twitter.com/YSzrBbWssr— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) August 17, 2019
Proud Boys talking to police. They’re talking plans. Asking them to ignore violent encounters. Proud Boys agreeable. @fox12oregon https://t.co/nOhhWc5Rwc— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) August 17, 2019
Police and city leaders had been preparing for weeks for dueling rallies and demonstrations in downtown Portland. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that, “Portland is being watched very closely.”
