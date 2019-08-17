PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Large crowds of demonstrators gathered in Portland on Saturday, as had been expected for weeks.
Crowds began forming on both sides of the Morrison Bridge by 11 a.m. Groups were seen marching through the streets in the hours that followed.
Police reported multiple arrests as the day went on.
Police said Naito Parkway was quickly shut down between the Morrison and Hawthorne bridges Saturday morning. The Hawthorne Bridge and other downtown roads had been preemptively closed earlier Saturday morning.
By shortly after noon, police said Naito Parkway had reopened to traffic.
FOX 12 crews at the scene reported that some demonstrators began to leave the area around 1 p.m. However, a large group of people crossed the Burnside Bridge to the east side of Portland, while many others remained downtown.
Portland police advised crowds walking in the streets on and near Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Grand Avenue to stay on the sidewalks or be subject to arrest.
The same warning was again given later to people who had again gathered and marched through downtown Portland.
Demonstrators continued marching into late Saturday afternoon, leading to multiple people being taken into custody by police.
Demonstrators are now facing off with police on SW Park behind @Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/Y4kccNNcos— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) August 17, 2019
By early Saturday afternoon, police confirmed at least three arrests had been made in connection with the demonstrations. By after 3 p.m., there had been at least 13 arrests. No other details were released about those arrests.
At least one injured person was taken to the hospital, according to police. Multiple others were treated by medics.
Police said weapons were seized early on from “multiple groups.” Those weapons included bear spray, shields and wooden and metal poles.
A Portland Police Bureau sound truck advised crowds throughout the day that they needed to obey all laws, stay out of the street and remain in the park or on the sidewalks.
“No violence will be tolerated,” according to a PPB statement.
Officers said people were attempting to "infiltrate opposing groups."
Police telling protesters under Morrison Bridge to get out of the street or you may be arrested. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/B1mhAs96Zg— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) August 17, 2019
Protesters gathering in the street, despite @PortlandPolice announcing, “If you are in the street you may be subject to arrest on disorderly conduct.” pic.twitter.com/YSzrBbWssr— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) August 17, 2019
Police and city leaders had been preparing for weeks for dueling rallies and demonstrations in downtown Portland. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that, “Portland is being watched very closely.”
KVLA reporters are directing ANTIFA on direction of travel of right wing groups walking
Amazing how many news outlets are bias, tons of left winf like CNN, I was watching a live feed of KVLA and the reporter has himself surrounded by a moving group of ANTIFA people all decked out in riot gear, what happen to the good old days when news was news and not an extension of news agencies money and political thoughts, to me that is not news anymore and those groups should lose all the credentials which are afforded to true news reporters and agencies.
If u have to have a permit for the event why did u allow both on the same day? And if one group doesnt have a permit then they should be arrested for illegal gathering.
