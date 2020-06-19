PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Large crowds turned out Friday afternoon to participate in a youth led march through Portland to Terry Schrunk Park.
The march was held on Juneteenth, which marks the freedom of enslaved African Americans in the United States. The demonstration comes after weeks of marches through Portland to end police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
At Terry Schrunk Park on Friday afternoon, protesters numbered in the hundreds, with many hoisting signs and chanting, “hands up, don’t shoot”. They listened several speakers, poets, and performers, including a 15-year-old who read a poem she wrote through a loudspeaker, titled “Can You Hear Me?”
A student-led #Juneteenth march is happening now, heading to Terry Schrunk Park. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/iuavER1pXq— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 19, 2020
