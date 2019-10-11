VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A large family was displaced after a fire ripped through their Vancouver home Friday, according to Clark County Fire District 6.
Firefighters rushed to the 12700 block of Northeast 11th Place Friday afternoon to find flames shooting from the garage. A nearby RV and the front of a new pickup truck had also caught fire, according to the fire district.
Firefighters battled the blaze using water from the fire engine and unrolled a fire hose nearly 100 yards to the nearest hydrant. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes and no firefighters were hurt.
One resident suffered a minor injury, fire officials say.
Crews saved the home but say much of the contents inside of it were destroyed, especially on the north side.
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office in working to find the cause of the fire and provide a damage estimate. The family says they will stay with relatives for now.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
