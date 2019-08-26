PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A large grass fire spread to multiple buildings in northeast Portland on Monday evening.
Portland Fire & Rescue reported the fire started burning in the area of Northeast 85th and Siskiyou Street. Firefighters said nearby roads were shut down and people were advised to avoid the entire Northeast 82nd Avenue area.
Firefighters said power lines had been knocked down and the fire was upgraded to four alarms. Pacific Power said power was "de-energized" in the area to allow firefighters to safely battle the blaze.
Homes were evacuated on Northeast Knott Street.
TriMet reported service disruptions in the area due to the fire.
At least one home and the Lumberyard indoor bike park were involved in the fire. The Lumberyard posted on Facebook, "Our hearts go out in support to all those experiencing loss as a result of tonight's fire. We have immense gratitude for Portland's fire, police, and emergency services; without their skill and courage, the toll would certainly have been worse. We will not know the full extent of the damage for some number of days and will provide updates as possible."
The thick smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around the metro area.
Images from above major fire in NE Portland
A major fire burned in NE Portland on Monday. STORY
FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Is that driving range still open for business? If it is that would be a good fire break if they kept the grass green / wet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.