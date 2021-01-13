TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed for several hours near Troutdale after an early morning landslide Wednesday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure at exit 17 just after 3:30 a.m., but the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the landslide was reported just after midnight.
The landslide blocked the eastbound lanes at milepost 36.
Current scene on NE Frontage Rd. near I-84 interchange. It’s not clear how wide the debris flow is, but deputies estimate it to be several feet deep in places. @OregonDOT is bringing in heavy machinery to clear roadways, once it is safe to enter the slide area. pic.twitter.com/8h3nWdvfoT— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 13, 2021
Crews responded to the scene to clear the interstate and prevent future slide threats.
By 5:30 p.m., one eastbound lane had reopened, but drivers were advised to continue to avoid the area, if possible.
About three hours later, ODOT said the interstate was open to eastbound traffic and only limited to one lane between mileposts 34 and37 in the slide area. ODOT urged caution in the area.
Frontage Road was also impacted Wednesday and temporarily closed at Ainsworth Sate Park.
This video was taken by one of our patrol deputies around 9 a.m. on NE Frontage Rd. This area remains closed to the public. Surveyors will determine whether the hillside is stable enough to begin clearing debris. pic.twitter.com/x1U2WFdWk0— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 13, 2021
The westbound lanes of I-84 were not affected by the landslide closure.
MCSO and Oregon State Police responded to the scene as well, to see if anyone was caught in the landslide debris. It was initially unknown if there were any victims who became trapped, MCSO said.
According to the sheriff’s office, it was not clear how wide the debris flow was from the landslide, but deputies are estimating that it is several feet deep in some spots.
In footage recorded from AIR 12 later Wednesday morning, signs along the interstate were seen almost fully buried.
Here is an aerial view from AIR 12 of the landslide at Dodson. As you can see, the debris is several feet deep. Full story: https://t.co/XlLp62Y9GQ pic.twitter.com/zjy6pDe9DH— Fox12Oregon (@fox12oregon) January 13, 2021
Just before 5:30 a.m., the National Weather Service Portland issued a flash flood warning for Dodson, near the area of the landslide. Residents of Dodson are told to immediately evacuate.
Flash Flood Warning including Multnomah County, OR, Skamania County, WA until 11:15 AM PST pic.twitter.com/RukAG5XAAc— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 13, 2021
MCSO said active landslides made it difficult for responders to safely access the community. Dodson residents were told to leave by traveling east and everyone else was asked to avoid the area.
The sheriff's office said the Red Cross had rooms available for Dodson evacuees at the Best Western in Hood River, located at 1108 East Marina Way.
Just after 7 a.m., MCSO said one Dodson area resident was unaccounted for. MCSO stated it's believed the vehicle they were driving in was swept away by the debris flow. Firefighters couldn't locate any heat sources using thermal-imaging cameras and it remains too dangerous for a physical search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.