COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Search parties from more than 12 different agencies are scouring a 100-square-mile area in Columbia County for Kenny Landreth, 45, who was last seen Saturday night in Warren.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff, family members started to worry about Landreth after he wandered away from a gathering in Warren. He hasn't been seen or heard from since, Sheriff Brian Pixley said.
"This is uncharacteristic of him and everyone's worried," Pixley said.
Columbia County sent a search party of a little over a dozen people out on Sunday, but officials say those numbers have grown every day.
The search continues for 45-year-old Kenny Landreth. The Columbia County Sheriff says he’s been missing since Saturday night. Searchers from 12+ agencies are combing a 100-square-mile area to try to find him. More on the search efforts on @fox12oregon at 5. pic.twitter.com/B7KkrUsmZ6— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) January 30, 2020
Wednesday, around 75 people from across the state participated in the search efforts. Groups from Clatsop to Clackamas counties are assisting, providing everything from volunteers on the ground to drones and dogs. Pixley told FOX 12 that crews have been out looking every day since Sunday.
Currently, crews are focusing on a triangular-shaped area bordered by Highway 30 and the Scappoose Vernonia Highway to the south and Church Road in Warren to the north.
Pixley said Landreth's family is overwhelmed and grateful for all of the community support.
"What they really wanted me to convey was their heartfelt thanks for the community coming together, like it is, in their wildest dreams they couldn't have imagined a village coming together to help find one person," Pixley said.
Pixley said search efforts have uncovered some evidence that Landreth was in the area crews are currently combing. According to Columbia County officials, neighbors' surveillance cameras captured Landreth walking not far from where he was last seen.
The concern, officials say, is that Landreth wasn't dressed for the wet, cold weather. Volunteers with Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue say the conditions have also made searching in the rural, hilly spots that make up most of the search area difficult.
"It's not super easy to walk through, there's a lot of very very heavy and gulches, there's a lot of water out here right now," Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue board member Marcel Rodriguez said.
No matter how difficult the challenge, Rodriguez said this is what he and his team were trained to do. The volunteers are putting their other jobs and families on hold to help look for Landreth.
"It's the right thing to do," Rodriguez said. "It's one of those things where it's like the Mister Rogers quote, when you see bad things happening, always look for the people running towards it, and everybody on this team are the people who run towards it."
Kenny Landreth is described as a white man, about six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, jeans and a dark-colored hat.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is urging everybody in the area to look inside buildings and vehicles on their properties. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 503-397-1521.
Pixley said the search will continue until every inch of the targeted search area has been covered.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
