MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A large tree fell across the Historic Columbia River Highway Wednesday afternoon, downing power lines and blocking traffic near the Troutdale Bridge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies blocked traffic between Southeast Woodard Road and the Troutdale Bridge as crews worked to clear the scene. The road in the area was expected to be closed for several hours.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use the Stark Street Bridge to access the Historic Columbia River Highway. No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall across the road.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.