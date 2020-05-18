BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A large tree came crashing down in a Beaverton neighborhood Monday evening.
The tree was so large that it blocked Southwest 122nd Avenue just south of Cedar Hills Park.
The top-heavy limbs ripped the tree from its roots when it fell.
The homeowner says before the tree fell, he didn’t notice any wind but did notice some rain earlier Monday.
“We heard some cracking and it sounded like a loud thunder and I looked out the window just as it was kind of hitting the road out here, ran outside,” said homeowner Brian Longfellow. “We are thankful with a tree this big coming down nobody was hurt, and it doesn’t look like too much damage or anything, so that’s good.”
Longfellow says he will miss the shade in the yard but won’t miss raking up the leaves.
He says he’s not exactly sure how old the tree is, but he did get the tree checked out and trimmed up last year.
