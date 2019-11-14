PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Thursday, Portland welcomed the largest building for low-income families built in decades.
It was the grand opening of the Louisa Flowers building in the Lloyd district.
The new building has 240 affordable homes for families here in the Portland area. It will have an additional 20 homes just for survivors of domestic violence.
The building was developed by Home Forward, the largest provider of affordable housing in Portland.
The Louisa Flowers is 12 stories and provides studio, one bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
Those who were involved in getting this project completed gathered to celebrate its grand opening Thursday.
Mayor Ted Wheeler praised everyone for their hard work.
“Portland, this is how we do it right. Portland, this is the best of what we can do when we come together to act on our collective values,” Mayor Wheeler said.
The building is named after Louisa Flowers, a black woman who moved to Portland with her husband in 1882.
Flowers and her husband managed to overcome adversity and racism to build a successful life in the city.
This building is meant to honor her legacy.
It was intentionally built in an area with easy access to the public streetcar, light rail and buses.
The ground floor of the building will also provide commercial space for property management and retail shops.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
