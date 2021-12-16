PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Las Vegas Police Department is turning to Portland to get recruits.
According to the department, finding officers is so competitive right now, they’ve decided to look out of state, too, especially in places where they said there doesn't seem to be as much support for law enforcement.
This is not just about attracting new officers: a big part of this is attracting lateral officers, meaning someone who already works for, say, the Portland Police Bureau or any other agency in our area and can transfer that experience.
"Come work in a community that supports law enforcement” is the first sentence in a Facebook post from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about recruiting in the Portland area.
Similarly, billboards they’ve put up here, and in other cities, say “Las Vegas Supports First Responders.”
It’s all meant to entice new and existing officers from out-of-state, particularly in cities where the feeling is there might not be as much support.
FOX 12's sister station in Las Vegas spoke with Lieutenant Richard Meyers about this last month.
"The climate is difficult for our brothers and sisters in those cities right now, so we’re targeting not only current police officers that are interested to transfer for our lateral academy mid-next year, we’re also targeting people like me that wanted to be police officers they’re entire life but are concerned about doing it in those cities."
FOX 12 followed up with him now on the phone. He told us on that list with Portland are Seattle, Austin, Minneapolis, Chicago and New York City.
LVMPD will be in those areas to do written testing next year for people who've applied and pass a pre-screening, instead of those candidates having to go to Vegas to do that.
"Obviously no one has to look very far into the news to see some of the issues that have occurred recently in Portland that may be deterring people from becoming police officers and we want to let those people know... that in Las Vegas we support first responders," Lt. Meyers said.
He said finding officers is even more difficult now, so they are competing with local agencies in their own jurisdictions.
FOX 12 asked Portland Police what they think of this.
A PPB sergeant said several agencies have marketed to officers here, and that "PPB is working on a rebuilding process and, while it will take time to complete, we have many reasons to be optimistic about the future."
"We’re hiring now and are working to hire more aggressively in 2022. We remain the largest police agency in the state and have a competitive compensation package. And you’ll find a lot of people here who love the city of Portland and our community and want to be here to see it grow stronger into the future.”
The Portland area testing for the Las Vegas police will take place in Vancouver in mid-January.
FOX 12 was told this isn’t entirely new; they have done out-of-state testing in the past, but that slowed down with COVID restrictions.