PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Someone who bought a million-dollar lottery ticket is running out of time to claim their cash, according to Oregon Lottery officials.
The ticket holder purchased the Powerball ticket on Nov. 25 last year and has until Nov. 26 this year to collect their prize.
Lottery prizes are valid for a year from the date of the drawing, but due to the Thanksgiving holiday this year, the person has an extra day, according to the Oregon Lottery.
Since the prize is more than $50,000, it can only be claimed at the lottery’s Salem headquarters on Airport Road Southeast.
Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in the southeast Portland area. The winning numbers are 08-13-27-53-54 with a Powerball of 04. The player matched five numbers by missed the Powerball number.
All unclaimed funds go to the state’s Economic Development Fund. Lottery officials estimate $5 million in unclaimed prizes each year.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
