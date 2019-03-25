VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Monday is the final day to trade in bump stocks for cash in Washington's buy-back program before they become illegal Tuesday.
The Washington State Patrol office in Vancouver is one of the locations where Washington residents can bring in their bump stocks and get a $150 voucher. WSP will then mail them a check.
The money is funded by a bill passed in the Washington Senate in February, which set aside $150,000 total for the buybacks.
In December, the Justice Department ruled that bans against fully-automatic weapons also covered bumps stocks.
Owners were then given a 90-day period to turn them in or destroy them. That 90-day period ends Tuesday, March 26.
Washington State Patrol says bump stocks replace the standard stock and grip of a semi-automatic firearm and allows the recoil of discharge to be used to fire the gun in rapid succession.
The move to ban the devices came in response to the October 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and left hundreds more injured.
Under the new federal ban, there is no grandfather clause for them. Possessing one could result in fines or prison time.
To turn in a bump stock, people can visit WSP officers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday. There is a limit of five bump stocks per person.
For those who do not live near a WSP office, they can also turn them into local law enforcement agencies, who can document it so people can still get a voucher.
A WSP spokesperson told FOX 12 that over 500 bump stocks were turned in statewide last week.
For more information about the buy-back program, visit www.wsp.wa.gov/buyback.
