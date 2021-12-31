PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – It’s not too late to plan your New Year’s Eve celebration here in the Rose City! Although Champagne Ball and the Dandy Warhol’s show has been cancelled, there are still a few options for ringing in 2022 around town.
On The Boardwalk 2022 Cruise will party the night away down the Willamette prohibition style, click here to learn more.
Bar Crawlerz, Crawl ‘Til The Ball Falls let’s you check out six different bars in Portland with no cover charge and drink specials! Click here for more.
Select McMenamin’s locations have New Years Eve parties with everything you need to ring in 2022! Click here for details.