PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The last of three people facing charges for stabbing a man in downtown Portland and leaving him bleeding in the road was sentenced on Thursday morning.
Ramon Coy pleaded guilty to charges including attempted assault in the second degree and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison with credit for time served.
Coy was also facing charges of assault in the first and assault in the third degree, but those charges were dismissed.
Coy and two other people, Santana Duran and a juvenile suspect, were arrested in June last year in connection with the crime in 100 block of Southwest Broadway.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries after court documents say officers found him sitting against a wall and covered in blood, bleeding from his chest, stomach, and face. The man later told investigators that the suspects, three young men, had approached him and became aggressive, according to court papers.
The victim in court documents said he tripped and fell when he tried to run away, which allowed the suspects to jump and stab him.
Duran previously pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree and was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
The juvenile suspect originally faced a Measure 11 charge, but that was dismissed. He pleaded guilty to juvenile charges of attempted assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to commitment with the Oregon Youth Authority for a term not to exceed five years.
In court, Coy was also sentenced to five years of post-prison supervision and ordered to pay $360 in restitution.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
