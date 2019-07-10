PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The last original member of the Oregon Air National Guard has died at 98 years old, according to the 142nd Fighter Wing.
The army unit confirms Tech Sgt. Fred Parish passed away Sunday in La Grande.
“Parish enlisted into the newly formed 123rd Observation Squadron in April, 1941, along with 117 other Oregonians to form Oregon’s first military aviation unit,” according to a spokesperson.
The 123rd Observation Squadron later became the 123rd Fighter Squadron, which now operates Portland’s F-15 Eagle fighter jets.
During World War II, Parish served in Oregon and Washington before he was deployed to the China-Burma-India Theater as a medic. He served in the military until 1945, when he separated at the rank of Technical Sergeant after the war ended, according to a spokesperson.
Parish would have celebrated his 99th birthday this September.
“[Parish] was a brave and motivated man who helped pave the way for our future, and for that, we will always be grateful,” Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, Commander, Oregon Air National Guard, said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.