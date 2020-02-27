PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Analysis of latent fingerprints left behind at crimes scenes helped close more than 150 criminal investigations by the Portland Police Bureau in 2019.
Recovered prints are collected by forensic investigators and scanned into the bureau’s Automated Biometric Identification System, or ABIS, where they’re kept on file.
Criminalist Mark Johnson matches new prints from crime scenes with those stored on the ABIS.
“When we know that somebody is at a crime scene, we can go interview that person and say we found your fingerprints at a crime scene,” said Johnson. “Maybe it’s the burglary victim’s brother who has permission to be at the scene. Or maybe it’s the suspect.”
In 2017, a latent fingerprint identified by Johnson helped in the successful prosecution of Robert Richardson, who had been accused of shooting and killing two people outside the Hour Glass Pub in northeast Portland and injuring a third.
Witnesses helped identify Richardson as the suspect, and Johnson matched a latent fingerprint from the magazine inside the murder weapon to Richardson, sealing the case.
In another high-profile case in 2012, a latent fingerprint found at the home of a woman killed in the bathroom of her apartment on Southwest Park Avenue led investigators to the suspect in the murder.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.