PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 forecast on Friday that shows a projected decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through late September.
At that level of transmission, the report estimates 280 cases per 100,000 people, or an average of 830 daily cases and 41 hospitalizations for the two-week period between September 22 and October 5.
OHA also reported the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,002, which is 25 fewer than Thursday. There are 287 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than the previous day.
There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 369 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (9% availability).
There are 22 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,569. OHA reported 2,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 309,841.
