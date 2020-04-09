Latino community in Oregon disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, OHA says

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon on Thursday recorded the most deaths reported on a single day yet, with six people killed by COVID-19.
There have now been 44 deaths in Oregon due to coronavirus. The numbers are still much higher in Washington state, which has recorded 421 deaths and nearly 10,000 cases.
More detailed analysis by the Oregon Health Department shows COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on Latino communities. The Oregon Health Authority says it’s aware of the disparity and is working on solutions.
Advocates for local Latinx communities say more needs to be done.
According to OHA’s most recent weekly report, people who identify as Hispanic made up more than 18 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state, even though Latinos represent only about 13 percent of Oregon’s population. That number could potentially be higher, because in hundreds of other cases, the patient’s cultural background is unknown, according to officials.
Latino Network Advocacy Director Ricardo Lujan says the difference in cases doesn’t come as a surprise, since many in the Latinx community are considered essential workers, and some of their jobs, like farm work, make social distancing difficult. Lujan also says language barriers make it harder for those communities to get critical information about health and safety.
“There might be a press conference or an executive order that is released and it’s something that needs to be digested and understood pretty immediately by the community,” Lujan said. “When you don’t have that information ready and available in multi-language platforms, then that can become a barrier for many to take that information, digest it, and act upon it.”
In a statement on Thursday afternoon, OHA’s senior health advisor said, “OHA and other state agencies are very concerned about any inequitable COVID-19 impact on Oregonians, including undocumented individuals.”
The advisor goes on to say that “robust outreach actions to date focus on the Latinx/Hispanic community, and similar efforts focus on other vulnerable groups.”
The health department says it is translating its guidance into Spanish, including Facebook posts. The agency is also contracting to create Spanish language videos.
