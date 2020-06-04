PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local doctor provided her expertise to the House sub-committee on the coronavirus crisis Thursday.
Dr. Eva Galvez is a family physician at Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Hillsboro, and she's seen some troubling trends in the area.
She explained the several factors that make African Americans, Latinos and Native Americans vulnerable to this virus.
Whether it's lack of access to appropriate housing or healthcare and food insecurity, Galvez says these contribute to their higher rates of having diabetes and respiratory issues.
Galvez specifically focused on the rate of positive cases in Latino patients because that's something she has seen in the community.
In the last week more than 1,400 patients tested at Virginia Garcia, 60 percent were Latino. But they made up 92 percent of the positive cases.
Galvez says the reason because Latinos account for a large part of the essential workforce.
"These jobs, while intensely physical, take place both indoors and outside," said Dr. Eva Galvez, Family physician, Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center. "And often require work in groups or crews standing side by side in rows or on factory lines. Most often they are without PPE."
On top of unsafe work environments during the pandemic, Galvez says often these workers are without unpaid sick leave. This leaves them no choice but to continue to report to work, afraid their families will not eat if they lose their income.
Galvez asked the committee to address three things: workplace protections, expansion of worker benefits such as healthcare for all and providing unemployment and sick leave for all workers considered essential.
Oregon is in the process of handing out a million face masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to farms and ranches.
The governor also issued guidelines like cleaning toilets and hand wash stations three times a day.
