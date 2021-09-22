VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Firefighters quickly put out a laundry room fire at a Vancouver home on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
Just before 6:00 a.m., firefighters were woken up to a station announcement alerting them to a visitor at the door. When they opened the front door, they found two kids who said their house was on fire across the street. Firefighters grabbed their gear and drove a fire truck to a home at 2101 Norris Road with smoke coming out.
When they arrived, the owners told firefighters that they had sprayed the back of the dryer in the laundry room and sent the kids to notify the crew. Firefighters put out the fire and checked the attic space to confirm that the fire did not spread up to the ceiling.
Firefighters spent over an hour helping the homeowners, and the Red Cross was called to help the family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation with the Vancouver Fire Marshal Office.
