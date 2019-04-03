Laurelhurst named on the National Register of Historic Places

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Laurelhurst neighborhood is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
This comes after years of neighbors pushing for this recognition, which also gives some of the historic homes protection from potential development.
In the Laurelhurst neighborhood, each home has its own charm with years of history behind its quaint design.
“We're doing our little bit in this little slice of time to preserve something that's been here a century and will be here long after we're all dead,” Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association board member John Liu said.
Over the last several years, neighbors fought the potential of redevelopment, like Portland’s “Residential Infill Project” that would allow more people to fit into existing communities and would change zoning rules in about 60 percent of Portland’s single-family home neighborhoods.
Liu says neighbors protect the area’s history.
“People have deep, deep roots here,” Liu said. “A lot of times, they're second, third generation for this neighborhood. So, when they leave, they still try to preserve the neighborhood.”
The effort to get Laurelhurst on the National Register of Historic Places spanned nearly three decades and that means now that the historic district can protect 75 percent of the homes in Laurelhurst from complete demolition.
That doesn’t mean every home is saved or that the interior of the homes can’t be converted into duplexes.
It’s the historical exterior that be would be preserved long-term.
Liu says the community welcomes that dynamic.
“We support increasing density in ways that don't involve demolishing beautiful old homes,” Liu said.
Scott Pratt, the president of the Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association, says development is expected with the city’s growth, but don’t take away the identity of the historic neighborhood.
“Throughout our history in Portland that's what we've tried to do, you know, we aren't opposed to change, but you don't lose what really works,” Pratt said.
The Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association is planning a celebration sometime in September for this special recognition.
