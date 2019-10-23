WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Wednesday, several law enforcement agencies across our area worked together to help victims and track down suspects.
In Washington County, deputies worked with Beaverton and Hillsboro police, along with other agencies on this domestic violence warrant sweep.
They do this every October. In fact, this was the 17th year.
Cornelius Police Chief John Bennett says they begin the sweeps by looking for anyone who has an outstanding warrant for domestic violence.
They also work with parole officers to find out if there are any clients they want to check on.
Finally, police and deputies say they check in with victims and survivors of domestic violence to make sure no violations are taking place.
“The message that we hope it sends is that domestic violence victims and survivors aren’t alone,” Bennett said. “We’re here, we have resources available for those victims to support them, and we’re here to protect them and to help them through this difficult situation.”
Bennett said the goal was to make contact with about 50 suspects in Washington County.
Last year, more than 300 agencies across 29 states participated in these sweeps, and they arrested more than 800 people all over the country.
Bennett also told FOX 12 domestic violence is a problem that crosses economic, racial, and religious lines – affecting people across all communities, every day.
He also encourages people to raise awareness on social media using the hashtag #EndDV.
